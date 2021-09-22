Bowling Green - Dr. Alton Dean Little, age 86, went to be with the Lord on September 21st, 2021, at his home in Bowling Green, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife of 55 years, Pattie Davis Little.
Dr. Little is survived by his daughters Patsy Anne Little of Wesley Chapel, FL and BJ (Betty Jean) Little Levis of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his grandson Cameron Levis and Cameron's wife Kaitlyn Levis of Bowling Green, KY; and nephews Mike Little, Robbie Little, and John Little (all from North Carolina). He is also preceded in death by his brother Robert Lewis Little.
Dr. Little was born on October 16th, 1934 in the Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina area, to parents Jacobia and Lewis Little. He graduated from East Carolina University and The University of Georgia with degrees in the field of Recreation. He was a professor at Western Kentucky University for 36 years in the Recreation Administration Department. He also served as a minister at Riverside Christian Church for 47 years.
Dr. Little was very involved in service to his community through Mended Hearts and the American Heart Association Board of Directors, the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the National Recreation and Park Association and Kentucky Recreation and Park Society, and the Louisville Bible College. A few of his many honors are receiving the National Jefferson Award for Public Service, having a local recreation facility named after him and a former colleague, the Kummer Little Recreation Center, and being an inaugural member of the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society Hall of Fame.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26th, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and will resume Monday, September 27th from 9:00 to 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Riverside Christian Church Cemetery.
Dr. Little impacted the lives of thousands of students during his time on The Hill, and cherished the important role of education. To honor his legacy, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to the Dr. Alton Little Scholarship fund through the College Heights Foundation at WKU.