BOWLING GREEN – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Bert Gerald “Jerry” Hornback at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville on August 10, 2023. Dr. Hornback was born on December 22, 1935, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and was the son of Vernon Theodore “Ted” and Mary Elizabeth (Borrone) Hornback.
He was a graduate of College High School. He attended the University of Notre Dame where he received his Bachelors and Master of Art degrees as well as his Doctor of Philosophy, English Language and Literature.
Jerry, as we called him, was a unique and wonderful person. Many of his students felt he was the best teacher they experienced, and other colleagues knew him to be a brilliant and generous benefactor. He was an Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, for 28 years. Dr. Hornback was also an Emeritus Professor of Humanities at Bellarmine University, and until 2016 served as a guest professor at the Universitaet des Saarlandes in Germany.
Dr. Hornback was a well-known literary scholar, having published more than a dozen books on Charles Dickens and other 19th century authors on poetry, tragedy, and the English language. One of his most recent books was a short novel entitled, Bert Borrone’s Perpetual Motion, A Memoir. He was a critic, a scholar, an essayist, a letter-writer, and an actor. He was a founding member and past president of the International Dickens Society, and recreated Charles Dickens’s famous dramatic readings from his novels more than four hundred times for audiences in the United States, Canada, Ireland, England, the Netherlands, and Germany. For several years he lived as an ex-patriate in Amsterdam and most recently resided in Saarbrucken, Germany. He served as Founder and Director of the Center for the Advancement of Peripheral Thought in Saarbrucken, Germany, was one of three founders of the Neopolitan Catholic Church, and served briefly as an advisor to H.M. the Queen of England. Hornback also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1960.
Dr. Hornback and well-known Kentucky writer, Wendell Berry, were friends for over 40 years. Berry commented, “his friendship to me has been a gift of major worth. He has been a good and generous companion; a continuing source of instruction, and my work has benefited from his criticism and advice.” “I know that he maintained similar long friendships with poets Galloway Kinnell, Jane Kenyon, Donald Hall and Nobel Laureate, Seamus Heaney.”
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY on Tuesday, August, 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
