Bowling Green - Dr. C. Wyman Copass, 80, of Bowling Green, KY was called to his heavenly home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. Dr. Copass was a Gamaliel, KY native and the son of the late C.H. and Oatie Bledsoe Copass. He is also preceded in death by his son, Stephen Copass and nine older brothers. Dr. Copass was a graduate of Campbellsville University and Southern Seminary. He received his Doctorate from Luther Rice Seminary in Florida. During his ministry he served in Columbia, Gamaliel, Fountain Run, Park City, Bowling Green, Paducah, Louisville and Owensboro, Kentucky; Bellevue, Nebraska, and Venice, Florida. He also served as an evangelist in 17 different states. Dr. Copass enjoyed golfing, cooking, and gardening. He is survived by wife of 62 years, Glenda Carter Copass, Bowling Green, KY; daughter, Susan Simmons, husband Craig, Owensboro, KY; son, Chris Copass, wife Susan, Paducah, KY; five grandchildren, Michael Bristow, Matt Bristow, Kristen Millay, Kaylyn Bristow, and Nicholas Copass; nine great grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Old Soldiers Cemetery on Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Tompkinsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church St., Franklin, KY 42134.
