Bowling Green - Dr. Dale R. Wicklander, 81, passed away on September 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tn. He was born on March 30, 1941, to Ralph & Esther Wicklander in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dr. Wicklander was a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he earned his B.S., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees. His teaching career began at Cook County High School, Grand Marais, Minnesota and then moved on to St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He accepted an assistant professorship at Western Kentucky University in 1972, advanced to full professorship, and served primarily in the Communications department. A much-admired professor known for his wit and dry sense of humor, his retirement from Western in 2014 concluded a 50-year teaching career. He was an avid reader and author of three books. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, Kentucky where he taught several adult Bible classes and served on numerous committees. He employed his dry sense of humor there as well, where he often played his accordion and keyboard for an attentive audience. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter. Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife of 51 years, Helen, and son, Carl Dale, and daughter-in-law Melinda Wicklander as well as numerous cousins. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran High School of Springfield, Illinois. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
