RUSSELLVILLE – Dr. Dewey Edward Wood passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 20, 2023. “Doc,” as he was lovingly referred to, was born May 27, 1933 to parents Charlotte Reed Wood and Dewey Otis Wood of Bowling Green, Ky.
He attended Bowling Green High and graduated in 1951. He also attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955. He earned a Doctor of Medicine Degree from University of Louisville in 1960, and completed an internship at University of Louisville General Hospital in 1961.
Upon graduation he went into practice with Dr. Carlisle Dodson in Russellville, Ky. for five years.
In 1966 Dewey was drafted during the Vietnam conflict and served his term as a Commander in the Navy Medical Corps at the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. He later served in the Naval Reserve several years.
Upon his completion of Naval Service, he returned to Russellville and began his own medical practice at 210 Bethel Street where he practiced medicine for 42 years. In addition to the Russellville office, he maintained an office in Auburn where he also saw patients. During his early years of practice, he delivered over 1,500 babies in Logan County – a highlight of his career. Dr. Wood loved his patients and helping others and was very active within the community.
Dr. Wood served on the Logan County Memorial Hospital Board for several years and as Chief of Staff. Additionally, he served on the Barren River Health Board, the BRACC (Barren River Child Advocacy Center) Board, the Logan County Crime Stoppers Board, and was inducted into the Bowling Green High School Hall of Honor in 2011. He was a life member of the American Medical Association, Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, and Kentucky Medical Association.
In 1966 he bought his first farm which ignited a passion in him for farming. Over the years, he expanded his farming operation in Logan and Simpson Counties. He enjoyed spending his free time there and working in the soil.
In 1985, he married Sue Downing of Russellville at The Pepper Place in Allensville, Ky. They were married for 38 years and resided at their home in Russellville.
In his later years, he loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, and he loved going to his farms.
Dewey Wood is survived by wife Sue Downing Wood (Russellville, KY.) and sister Caroline Wood Day (Indianapolis, IN). Children: Elizabeth Wood (Durham, NC), Pam Wood Berry (Nolensville, TN), Diane Wood (Lexington, KY), and Chris and Danielle Wood (Lexington, KY). Grandchildren: Nathan Switzer (Durham, NC), Andrew Switzer (Winston-Salem, NC), Bret Berry (Washington D.C.), Brooke Berry (Knoxville, TN) and Luke Wood (Lexington, KY).
He is preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Reed Wood, father Dewey Otis Wood, and brother Royce Wood.
Funeral Arrangements: Young Funeral Home of Russellville, KY. Visitation will be Friday, August 25 5:00 – 8:00 PM and Saturday August 26 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The funeral service will be conducted at Young’s Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the following: Hospice of Southern Kentucky 5872 Scottsville RD Bowling Green, KY 42104 www.hospicesoky.org 270.726.9300, First Christian Church of Bowling Green 1106 State Street Bowling Green, KY 42101 www.fccbg.org 270.843.3191, Second Baptist Church of Russellville P.O. Box 716 Russellville, KY 42276 www.secondbaptistrussellville.org 270.726.6944