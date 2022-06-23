Bowling Green - Dr. Donald Ray Neat, 89, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Harmony at Brentwood Assisted Living in Brentwood, TN. Don was two days short of his birthday celebrating Don's Sweet History: 90 Years Loved. He was a native of Columbia, KY, and the son of the late John Frank Neat, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Sinclair Neat Ulmer.
At age 10, Don decided to become a history professor. He graduated from Manual High School in 1950 and joined the Army Air Corps in 1951. Master of the two-handed set shot, he averaged 16 points per game in the U.S. Air Force Championships in Germany before leaving the service to pursue a history degree. While attending U of L, Don married Joanna Goodin of Elizabethtown, KY, on August 8, 1958. He received his B.A. in British History from U of L in 1961. He was awarded one of only two National Defense Fellowships given in History in 1961 and bypassed the Master's program to graduate with a PhD in History from U of K in 1965. He was a professor of British History at Western Kentucky University.
Despite his academic and professional achievements, Don always said the achievement he was proudest of was marrying into the Goodin family. He honored that achievement by celebrating over 60 years of marriage before his wife Joanna passed away in 2019. Don was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green for over 50 years. Don and wife Joanna were early volunteers for the Helping Hands Program at First Baptist. Don was a polymath with a wide-ranging knowledge of many topics and an encyclopedic memory for historical names, dates, and places. He was a staunch and vocal U of K basketball fan.
He was a loving husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Great-Granddaddy, and friend: a wonderful man who used hugs, encouraging words, and kindness to write a sweeter history for all who knew him. Survivors include two daughters - Sheri Henson (Roy) of Brentwood, TN, and Alicia Sawyer of Elizabethtown; grandchildren - Donald Johnson (Juleah), Nicholas Johnson (Brittany), Alicia Duello (Scott), Andrew Henson (Milissa), Lauren Sawyer, and Jonathan Sawyer; eight great-grandchildren.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Joanna Goodin Neat and daughter Melinda Johnson.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST Saturday, June 25, 2022, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.