Bowling Green – Dr. James Darrell “Jim” Skaggs passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday February 21, 2022. Dr Skaggs was born April 26, 1942, in Edmonson County in the Asphalt community near Brownsville. He was the only son of James Riley and Elsie Parley Skaggs and was the big brother of Nedra Skaggs Wheeler Atwell, all of whom preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his son and beloved daughter-in-law, James Chenault and Jenny Zhang, both of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Evan Zhang Chenault, of Durham, North Carolina. He is also survived by three very special friends, Gregory Willis of Bowling Green who served as his chief financial officer and business partner of more than 35 years; Susie Likes, currently residing in PA, who has been a dear friend, confidant, and travel companion; Chad T Smith (Brandon), of Bowling Green, who served as primary caregiver and personal assistant for more than 13 years. He also leaves behind a nephew, Donnie Wheeler (Tracey) of Bowling Green, and numerous nieces, cousins, and extended family. Dr. Skaggs was an honors graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he was also editor of the College Heights Herald and poetry editor of Western Writers. He received his MA and PhD degrees in English literature from Vanderbilt University. He taught at several major colleges and universities for 55 years before retiring due to health reasons, including Abilene Christian University, state universities in Oklahoma and Texas, the University of Puerto Rico, and Western Kentucky University. During his time in Oklahoma, he wrote “Voices of the Heartland” and was selected as the Oklahoma Bicentennial Poet Laureate. Jim served as minister to several churches during his lifetime, and at the time of his death he was an active member the Community Church of Christ and the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Bowling Green. He was the author of twelve books of poetry and numerous scholarly articles on teaching, English literature, and writing. His PhD thesis was published as a supplementary text for interdisciplinary classes in medieval and renaissance literature. Dr. Skaggs was active in university and community affairs and, at various times, served on the boards of directors of several agencies such as the Human Rights Commission and the Bowling Green/Western Symphony Orchestra. He was also an active philanthropist who donated both time and assets to his alma mater. In 2001, he created a charitable remainder trust in his parents’ names at WKU. Recently, he’s hosted classes, fundraisers, and sponsored performances at Public Theatre of Kentucky. As supporting Kentucky writers, artists, and actors was important to him, the family is asking for donations to Public Theatre of Kentucky in lieu of flowers. www.ptkbg.org or by mail: PTK Attn Amber Turner, 545 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place next to his parents in Fairview Cemetery.
