BOWLING GREEN — Dr. Jeffries Lee Blackerby, 90, passed away on June 24, 2023. Born in 1932 in Louisville to Dr. James and Suzanne Moses Blackerby, Jeffries grew up in Stearns, Fern Creek, and Stanford, KY.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Burchett Blackerby, and survived by his children Beth Blackerby (Al Marabella) of Austin, Tx, Katie Blackerby Weible (Joel) of Louisville, Polly Burden (Randy) of Bowling Green, and Jeffries Blackerby (Ramon Martin) of New York; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Potter (Claiborne), Madalyn Marabella, Samuel Weible, Ann McDonald Weible, Forrest Burden, Mae Ellen Marabella, and Gabriel Weible. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Nick Blackerby of New Bern, NC, and sisters Linda Larkin of Southampton, MA, and Sallie Baxter of New Bern, NC, nephews Jim and Britt Blackerby and niece Nan Clemmons and their families.
He received his M.D. from the University of Louisville and post-doctoral training at St. Louis City Hospital and Louisville Children's Hospital. He began his practice as a pediatrician in Lexington, KY. There he met the love of his life. He and Elizabeth Ann Burchett (Libby) married in 1962 and later moved to Bowling Green, KY where they created a beautiful life with each other and their four children (plus a couple of horses, a few ponies and several dogs). Dr. Blackerby practiced medicine at Pediatric Associates for close to 50 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher for decades.
He devoted his life to helping improve the health and circumstances of so many people in South Central Kentucky. He truly loved his community and his community loved him right back. His patients adored him and often had to be prompted to find "grown-up" doctors when they reached adulthood.
In addition to his pediatric practice, Dr. Blackerby was a member of Bowling Green East Camp of Gideons International since 1984, and served as a member of the Kentucky Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs. He went on mission trips to Guatemala and Brazil to offer pediatric care for underserved children. For 17 years he volunteered his medical services and expertise with the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, for which he was recognized as a Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero in 2017.
He was a generous, compassionate man who selflessly put others' needs before his own. His absolute devotion to his family, community, and Christ allowed him to live a life filled with peace and joy. Our family is so grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support for our sweet Dad/Gdad.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 22 at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green. A private interment for family will follow the service at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Friday evening, July 21 from 4:00 - 7:00 and Saturday morning from 10:00am - 12:00pm (before the service).
The service will be livestreamed for out-of-town friends and family. The link for access to the service is posted on the https://www.jckirbyandson.com website.
Memorial gifts may be made to: the Barren River Child Advocacy Center: https://www.classy.org/campaign/bracac/c215681 or the Gideons International https://www.gideons.org/donate