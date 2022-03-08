Albany - DR. JERRY E. BOLES, Age 77, of Scottsville, Ky, a native of Albany died Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Louisville, KY.
He was the son of the late Elmer & Vada Frost Boles, and also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Boles Marx.
He was a US Navy Veteran from 1968-1972, then taught school at Bowling Green High School while working on his Masters degree from Western Ky University, then started teaching at WKU while earning his Doctorate from the University of Kentucky in 1980. He continued to teach at WKU before becoming an administrator and the founder at the WKU Community College where he served until retirement.
SURVIVORS: 1 son, Jeremy & wife Sarah Boles, of Louisville KY 2 grandsons: Jacob & Samuel Boles. 2 sisters, Glenda Speck, of Monticello, KY, & Donna Grovesteen, Bloomington, IL
SERVICES: 1:00 pm Saturday PLACE: Talbott Funeral Home BURIAL: Memorial Hill Cemetery VISITATION: 10 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, Talbott Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hope Alive Initiatives.
