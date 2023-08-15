Bowling Green – Dr. John Allen Moore Sr., 65. Entered into rest August 10, 2023, in Warren County, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by his wife Anna Carol Moore. He is survived by his children, John A. Moore, Jr, Lexington, Kentucky and Angela “Camille” Moore, Louisville, KY. Granddaughter L’Wren McDonald Moore. 3 Sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation-Thursday 10:00 AM-12:00 PM-August 17, 2023, at State Street Baptist Church, 340 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services will begin 12:00 Noon-Thursday at State Street Baptist Church. Interment-Friday-August 18, 2023, in Evergreen Memory Garden Cemetery, 5364 Lexington Road, Lexington, KY 40511. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inx. 201 Center St, Bowling Green, KY.