Lexington - Dr. John Philip Taormina, D.V.M. (57) passed away in Lexington, KY on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. John was born July 12, 1963 in Iowa City, IA, the third of six children, to Vincent R. Taormina and the late Delores Carr Taormina of Lexington, KY. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert V. Taormina. John is survived and lovingly remembered by his father and his four siblings; Mary Taormina of Lexington, KY, Vincent (Michele) Taormina of Chesterfield, MO, James Taormina of St. Petersburg, FL and Ann Taormina (Ron) Cate of Nashville, TN; six loving nieces and nephews; other extended relatives and a lifetime of friends.
John graduated from Tates Creek High School, earned a BA Degree in Biology from Transylvania University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Auburn University. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi and Alpha Psi fraternities. He practiced private veterinary medicine in Bowling Green, KY for many years, specializing in equine care, while earning the respect, trust and friendship of all his clients. For the last several years, John worked as a Racing Veterinarian for the KY Horse Racing Commission, working at both Thoroughbred and Harness tracks throughout the state, again becoming a trusted and respected colleague and wonderful friend to many in the racing community.
John was an Eagle Scout and always enjoyed the outdoors. When time allowed, he enjoyed travel, fishing, and hanging out with family and friends around the fire pit in his backyard. He was a friend to hundreds who will always remember him with a smile.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. is handling arrangements. Visitation at Kerr Brothers will be Saturday, March 20th from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, with funeral service following at 2:00 pm. A private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Monday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.legacy.com.