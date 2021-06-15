Bowling Green, KY – Joseph Peter Cangemi was born on June 26, 1936 in Syracuse, New York to the union of Samuel Cangemi and Marion Graziano Cangemi. After graduating from State University of New York-Oswego, he took a position as Director of The American School in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. When he returned, he studied at Syracuse University where he earned his Master’s Degree. He met his wife, Amelia, in Syracuse, New York. He moved with his family to Venezuela to work for United States Steel Corporation. When he returned to the United States in 1968, he began his long career at Western Kentucky University where he taught in the Psychology Department for 51 years. He went on to earn his Doctorate of Education from Indiana University. Dr. Cangemi passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on June 13th, 2021. Joseph is survived by his wife Amelia Elena Santal Cangemi, his two daughters Michelle (Micki) Cangemi Simpson (Alan) and Lisa Cangemi Creed (Travis), 4 grandchildren: Caroline Michelle Simpson, Madeleine Simpson Alviar (Maxxwell), Amelia Ann Creed, Travis Newton Creed III, and nieces and nephews. “Dr. Joe” as he was known by his students and colleagues, earned multiple teaching awards including The Excellence in Teaching Award from the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences (3 times), Distinguished Public Service Award, and the Excellence in Research and Creativity Award. Additionally, Joseph was awarded two honorary doctorates: William Woods University and Moscow University of Humanities. Joseph worked all over the world as an independent management consultant for multiple Fortune 500 companies – he lectured in both English and Spanish and loved learning from various cultures. Joseph loved university life, mentoring students, and sharing his real-world experiences with them. He was a prolific writer, having published hundreds of journal articles and he authored or co-authored more than twenty books. Joseph will be most remembered for being a loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. Visitation will be held Thursday June 17, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation resuming Friday, June 18 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the Joseph P. Cangemi Psychology Faculty Award Endowment at Western Kentucky University.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS