Bowling Green - Dr. Kenneth Foster Deputy died peacefully early Sunday morning at the grand old age of 83. He was born February 17, 1938 in Seymour, Indiana to the late Lois Marie Foster Deputy and Kenneth Malcolm Deputy.
Kenny was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Martha Ann Garvin Deputy. Survivors include daughters Amy Katherine Deputy and Suzanne Garvin Deputy, grandson Sam Campbell Jones, sons Thourn and Bouray Sun, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Ken spent his youth in a small town called Deputy, IN where he graduated from Deputy High School and played high school varsity basketball. He met his beloved wife Marty at Hanover College where he graduated in 1961. Ken was proud to be Phi Delta Theta during his college years.
After college, Ken received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in1964 from Purdue University. In 1966, Ken moved to Bowling Green, Ky. and began his veterinarian practice. He was a beloved member of the community caring for pets large and small. He also owned Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction in Smiths Grove, Ky. Throughout his life, Ken worked with his wife Marty as they helped resettle refugees from around the world. Ken and his wife loved travel, watching deer in their front yard and cruising country roads in his '57 Chevy. Ken was a talented storyteller and known for his down to earth spirit and fun loving sense of humor.
Visitation will be held at the Living Hope Chapel, 1805 Westen St. in Bowling Green, Ky. on October 21 from 10 am to 1 pm. His Celebration of Life will follow at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to The Community Foundation's Martha Ann "Mom" Deputy Scholarship Fund at www.cfsky.org/funds. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.