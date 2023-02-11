BOWLING GREEN – Dr. Larry J. Pack departed this life on February 8th, 2023. He was a son of the late William A. Pack and Matilda Pruitt Pack.
He was a graduate of Alvaton High School (Class of 1950), Western Kentucky State College (WKU), and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Dr. Pack was engaged in the private practice of dentistry in Bowling Green for over 40 years.
He served in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer, rising to the rank of Captain. For over 50 years, Larry was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where he served as Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session. Dr. Pack was a life member of the American Dental Association, the Kentucky Dental Association, and the Pennyrile Dental Society. He was a member of the Bowling Green Rotary Club, where he served as a Director and Club President. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and Club Historian. He authored a history of the Club spanning its first 90 years, entitled Service Above Self – a history of the Bowling Green Rotary Club and the City that made it all possible.
In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his beloved wife (of 53 years), Peggy Lewis Pack, in 2014.
Dr. Pack is survived by one son, Stephen Fielding Pack, and his wife, Jenny Drapeau, of Chicago, Illinois, and one daughter, Julie Drew Pack Barrick, and her husband, Bruce A. Barrick, of Bowling Green, and three grandsons, James Thomas Fielding Pack, of Chicago, Illinois, and William Paul Barrick and Kyle Robert Barrick of Bowling Green. These grandsons are the mighty oaks of their generation and the recipients of all the love of their grandfather, as are their parents. He is also survived by one niece, Judy Holland Hammond, and two nephews, Jeff Holland and Jerry Kirby.
Larry spent the last few years of his life surrounded by and supported by the love and care of a number of people, and the family would like to thank his dear friends Ernie Smith and Jim Wall, his exceptional caregivers, Gary Hays, Margot Jones, Mika Spear, Teresa Frank, and Carrie Crawford, and the entire staff of Chandler Park Assisted Living and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home from 4:00 until 8:00pm on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The funeral will be at the Presbyterian Church (10th Avenue and State Street) at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, with a second visitation, from 11:00am until noon, preceding the funeral. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, #2 Section A. Memorial gifts may be made to the Presbyterian Church, to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, to the Bowling Green Rotary Club, or to the charity of your choice.