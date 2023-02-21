Bowling Green – Dr. Larry James Winn, 76, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on February 17, 2023 from a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Winn and Mary Rager Winn; and his sister, Jonell Winn Settle (Romie).
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jan Swinney Winn; his two sons, Chad Winn and Jon Winn (Ashley); his six grandchildren, Autumn Winn West (Hunter), Christian Winn, Ethan Winn, Lila Winn, Sammy Winn, and Sylvie Winn; his first great-grandchild, Tylie West (expecting); sister-in-law Connie Swinney Reno (Larry); and his two nephews, Joe Settle (Jeanette) and Chris Sweeney (Carrie).
Funeral Service will be conducted Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodburn Baptist Church with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume at Woodburn Baptist Church on Thursday, February 23 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodburn Baptist Church Mission Fund and/or Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky. Dr. Larry Winn’s full obituary can be found at www.jckirbyandson.com
