Bowling Green - Dr. Leslie M. Breiwa, 66, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Hospice House after her battle with a lengthy illness. She attended Western Kentucky University where she received a B.S. in Chemistry. Dr. Leslie Breiwa went on to attend the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed her residency at Wayne State University and Detroit Receiving Hospital. Upon graduation she began practicing in Bowling Green. She later opened her own practice. The Roseville, MI native was born to the late Warren L. and Doris R. Finnegan on December 19th, 1953. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Finnegan. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael David Breiwa; Two sisters, Gail Kentfield (Jeff), and Karen Sydnor (Harold); one brother, Kevin Finnegan; and a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.