Lexington, Kentucky - Dr. Marilyn Daniels Rutledge, 83, of Lexington, KY passed away on January 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Huntington, WV on May 27, 1938 to the late Charles Bishop Daniels, MD and Veronica Tierney Daniels DDS.
Marilyn graduated from Holy Family School in 1956 and the University of KY in 1960. She went on to the University of Louisville Medical School and graduated with a MD degree in 1964, being one of four women in the medical class. She was a dedicated physician and practiced various places including 30 years in Smiths Grove, KY and Bowling Green, KY. She was a member of the AMA and a lifetime member of the Kentucky Medical Association. She was a member of Holy Family Church.
She is survived by her beloved family who adored her and will miss her greatly, a son James Rutledge of Lexington, KY, a daughter Dr. Heather L. Rutledge of Edgewood, KY and a brother Dr. Charles A. Daniels and wife Dr. Gail Walker of Atlanta, GA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel with Father G. Marc Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time at 1:00 PM.
Online condolences may be made to www.steenfuneralhome.com.