BOWLING GREEN - Dr. Martin Houston, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Cairo, Illinois native was born October 25, 1938 to the late Joseph Woodful Houston and Gracie Leona (Skaggs) Houston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue (Abell) Houston; an infant brother, James Richard Houston; and sisters, Lucille Houston Chambliss, Juanita Houston Hardiek, and Jo Elma Houston Carter.