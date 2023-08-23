BOWLING GREEN - Dr. Martin Houston, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Cairo, Illinois native was born October 25, 1938 to the late Joseph Woodful Houston and Gracie Leona (Skaggs) Houston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue (Abell) Houston; an infant brother, James Richard Houston; and sisters, Lucille Houston Chambliss, Juanita Houston Hardiek, and Jo Elma Houston Carter.
Dr. Houston was retired from Western Kentucky University as a professor and former Dean of Ogden College of Science and Technology. He received his undergraduate degree and master's degree in biology from Memphis State University. While at Memphis State, he played the clarinet in the band. He furthered his education at Vanderbilt University where he obtained a Ph.D. in Biology. After his doctorate, he came to Western Kentucky University as a professor of Biology in 1970. He became Dean of Ogden College of Science and Technology in 1994 until 2001. He retired from Western in 2003 following his wife's passing.
He was a member of The Port Oliver Yacht Club and was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and teacher that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His survivors include his daughters, Amy Houston Corbin (Billy) of Greenville, MS and Jay Houston (Jonah) of Williston, FL; his grandsons, Robert Martin Corbin and Nathaniel Glen Corbin; his sister, Zella Houston Brooks; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service for Dr. Houston will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation prior to the memorial service will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Ogden College Fund for Excellence at Western Kentucky University.
