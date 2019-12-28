Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... .WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY LATE TONIGHT AND THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BY MONDAY MORNING. THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL MAY LEAD TO FLOODING ISSUES IN SOME AREAS DURING THE WATCH PERIOD. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY * FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IS POSSIBLE BY MONDAY MORNING. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO WATER RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&