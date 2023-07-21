BOWLING GREEN – Patti left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on July 18, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Patti was born February 28, 1956, to Arthur and Ethel Faulkner in Eddyville, Kentucky.
Patti set an amazing example in everything she did. She was a dear daughter, wife, sister and an incredible friend, though her favorite title may have been Nana.
She was a nurse and nurse practitioner while also teaching nursing at Murray State University before going back to medical school at the University of Louisville. She retired as a pediatrician from Graves Gilbert Clinic. She loved every patient and they all loved her. She served as a staff physician for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
She was a faithful follower and servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. Patti, along with her husband, Steve, took many Mission trips to Central America. She served in the food pantry at Greenwood Park and was involved with Healing Hands International supporting the drilling of water wells for third world countries. She loved travel, gardening, cooking, bird watching and Corvettes. Her license plate said “Kid Doc.” She loved her grandsons fiercely. She loved all children fiercely. Her heart was always for others. She was tender, kind and compassionate, and her life was one most certainly well lived.
She is survived by her faithful husband, who was her best friend and travel companion, Steve Simmons, as well as brothers Dennis (Bonnie), Donnie (Mitzi), Ronnie (Vicky), Danny (Jochelle); two children by marriage Stephanie Ernsting (Matt) and Bradley Simmons (Josh Adair); and two precious grandsons, Alexander and William, plus many nephews and nieces.
Visitation is Saturday, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Park Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. A graveside service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, 103 E. 12th St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
