Bowling Green - Dr. Richard Laverne Troutman, age 89, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed peacefully on the morning of August 19, 2020. He was preceded by his mother Sarah Ann and father Edwin of East Aurora, New York; brothers Chuck and Perry, and sister Marion. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Merle, son Richard Mark, daughters Sarah Ann and Elizabeth Ellen, and nephew and niece Seth and Rowan White.
Born December 6, 1930 in the town of East Aurora and graduated from East Aurora schools; he received his Bachelors degree in History from Houghton College, Houghton, New York. Richard continued his studies at the University of Kentucky, completing both his Masters and PhD in history, graduating in 1958. He returned to Houghton as a professor of history until 1967. In the fall of 1967, he and his family relocated to Bowling Green. He resumed teaching at Western Kentucky University, and was appointed Department Head of History in 1972, remaining in that position until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, as well as Westminster Bible Church. His greatest joys in life were serving his Lord Jesus Christ, his place as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and the fine fellowship of his many friends, playing the saxophone, and his association with Western Kentucky University.
A public graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fairview Cemetery with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Dr. Troutman's honor to the History Department at Western Kentucky University, Cherry Hall, Room 200. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.