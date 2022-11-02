Bowling Green - Dr. Richard Vere Graham (Ret. Colonel), 67, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2022 at his residence. Richard was born in Bowling Green and was the son of Dr. Lewis and Connie (Willey) Graham who proceeded him in death.
Richard was a retired Colonel with 28 years of service in the U.S. Army. After receiving a BS from WKU and an MPH from University of North Carolina, he enlisted in the Army to serve in various capacities which included serving in Desert Shield/Desert Storm where he was awarded The Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medals. After Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Richard received his PhD from University of Tennessee in Environmental Toxicology. Richard continued to serve in the medical corps reserves as a nuclear science officer until his retirement from service. Richard worked with the EPA and FEMA until his retirement in 2015.
Survivors include his wife, Joy White (Jackson) Graham, son, Jesse Dean Graham (Stephanie), Step-sons Tony White (Casey) and Benjamin White (Dana) and Step-daughter, Bethany Christian (David). Also surviving are three brothers: Wayne K. Graham (Lois), Dr. David Graham (Melody) and Robert G. Graham (Malinda) and one sister Cornelia Ruth Walker (Dr Carlton). Eight precious grandchildren Jyden and Haleigh Graham, Kylie and Thomas White, Will and Colton White, and Tripp and Callum Christian and several nieces and nephews and inlaw and outlaw family members survive.
After retirement, Richard served the Emergency Management services for the BRADD region where he made many friends and established great memories with co-workers. Richard had to give up his position after being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) in March 2020. Richard kept his wisdom, wit and unfailing faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and celebrated his trials and tribulations as learning experiences up to the very end.
Memorial Services will be conducted on Monday November 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Vi sitation will be Sunday November 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday 9:00 am until time of the service at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial after the service. Military Rites will be given at the graveside. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hotel, Inc.; Crossland Community Church Building fund and/or Samaritan's Purse.
