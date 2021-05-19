Bowling Green - Dr. Robert Clark Bueker, age 88, passed away Tuesday May 18, 2021 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Jefferson City, MO native was the son of the late Armin Henry Bueker and Elizabeth Clark Bueker. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri and received his PhD at Iowa State University. He was a retired educator and taught in the Math Dept. at WKU and was the math chairman. He also taught at the US Naval Academy and the University of Wyoming. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Dr. Bueker is survived by his wife Helen Elizabeth Mikels Bueker, sons, Mike Bueker (Deb) of Bowling Green and David Bueker (Lia) of Clarksville, TN. daughter, Susan Bowsher (Bob) of Denver CO. grandchildren Andrew and Lauren Bowsher and Soren Bueker. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Presbyterian Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Robert C Bueker Math Scholarship c/o College Heights Foundation 1906 College Heights Blvd Bowling Green, KY 42101, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, Florida 33134 or the Presbyterian Church 1003 State St Bowling Green, KY 42101.
