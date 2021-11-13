...Gusty Southwest And West Winds This Afternoon and Evening...
A strong cold front will pass through the region this afternoon.
Ahead of the front, expect gusty southwest winds this afternoon
that will shift to the west and west-northwest this evening. Most
locations will see maximum wind gusts in the 25 to 35 MPH range.
However, a few spots see gusts exceed 40 MPH. Based on the latest
forecasts, we expect these wind gusts to diminish toward midnight.
Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle, especially on
north to south oriented roadways. In addition, make sure all
loose outdoor materials are secured.
