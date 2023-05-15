CHATTANOOGA – Dr. Roger Sam Pankratz, 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away after a short illness on Thursday May 4, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a lifelong Sunday school teacher and church member who frequently found ways to support individuals in need. Roger dedicated his career to teacher education and education reform. Roger was in active recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous for the last 22 years.