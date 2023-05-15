CHATTANOOGA – Dr. Roger Sam Pankratz, 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away after a short illness on Thursday May 4, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a lifelong Sunday school teacher and church member who frequently found ways to support individuals in need. Roger dedicated his career to teacher education and education reform. Roger was in active recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous for the last 22 years.
Over the last ten years Roger’s mobility declined steadily until he required complete assistance. He was a child of God who consistently practiced gratitude and acceptance. He remained a devoted husband, father, and leader of his family until his final moments with family at his side.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Helena, his stepmother Katherine “Katie” Klassen, and his siblings Harrison, Louella, Elmer, and Allen.
Roger is survived by his wife Donna, three children Connie Pankratz Edens (Roger), Wade (Shannon) and Ron (Shelly), and seven grandchildren Lauren Pankratz Reed (JJ), Wesley Edens, Megan Edens, Luke Pankratz, Ryan Pankratz, Kennedy Pankratz, and Morgan Pankratz.
Born in Hillsboro, Kansas, Roger completed his formal education with a PhD from Ohio State University. Roger met his wife Donna while attending Tabor College, and they were married 63 years. In 1974, Roger moved his family to Bowling Green, Kentucky to begin his 37 year tenure with Western Kentucky University. In 2019, Roger and Donna moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, May 19th, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. CST, Broadway United Methodist.
Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the service hour at Broadway United Methodist Church.
