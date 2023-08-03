BOWLING GREEN – It is with a very heavy heart that I tell you as of 11:45 pm July 31st, Dr. Ronald E Milliman, AKA Dr. Ron, loving husband, son, big brother, great dad, AKA K8HSY(Happy Silly Youngster), AKA Dr. Catfish is gone. He lived a full, rich life.
Stricken with blindness at an early age, only to have regained sight and then to have had it permanently lost again years later, many would have been angry, disappointed, halted, but not him. He went on to earn multiple degrees in the fields of business and psychology and went on to enjoy a long and highly acclaimed career in academia.
He loved teaching, he enjoyed many small business ventures of his own, he enjoyed investing in real estate. He enjoyed life and he shared that joy with family, those he called friends, and even strangers. My dad could and would talk to anyone. Over the years as an advanced level Ham Radio operator, he logged multiple global contacts. He was one of the most positive people I have ever known and never once have I heard him say the word can’t. It just was not in his vocabulary.
He was a professor, at WKU for almost 30 years, retired in 2012, a loving husband, a great father, an entrepreneur, a ham radio operator ... but what dad was at heart is a fisherman. He was never as happy as when he was sitting on our dock or out in our boat casting a line. He was all these things ... but to those of us that knew him best, he will always be this big kid with a fishing cap on and a grin from ear to ear as he holds up his latest prize catch.
He is and will always be a mighty inspiration to those that knew and loved him. This is K8HSY, the happy silly youngster, signing off.
Dr. Ron is survived by his wife, Palma Milliman, three children, Mike Milliman, Brad Milliman, and Veronica Milliman Corbett (Dr. Kevin J. Corbett), one brother, Jerry Milliman (Peggy Cramer), one grandchild, Tammy Milliman, two great grandchildren, Lexi Milliman and Jayce Milliman, and two nieces, Dorthea Schockey and Cassandra Williams.
Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.