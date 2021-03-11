Bowling Green, KY - Ronald Lee Hoffmann, age 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on March 10, 2021 at Greenview Hospital. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the proud parents of Garnet Sr. and Pearl Hoffmann.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University and his PHD in Physical Chemistry from Memphis State University. He spent the majority of his life working as a scientist in the private industry and was a Science Advisor for the Department of the Navy. One of his greatest achievements was being awarded a Meritorious Civilian Service medal from the Vice Admiral, United States Navy Commander, Second Fleet.
After retiring from the federal government, he was head of the materials laboratory and a Chemistry professor at WKU. He enjoyed traveling around the world, meeting new people and taking pictures to show to his friends and family. During breaks from traveling, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whom he loved to joke with and tease. His favorite past times were watching his favorite football and hockey teams, and bowling in a league with his friends at Southern Lanes.
Ronald Hoffmann is preceded in death by his parents, Garnet Sr. and Pearl Hoffmann, and grandson Austin Tanner Queen.
He is survived by his wife, Dora Fay Forsythe Hoffmann, children: Patricia/Korey Engler, Lori Queen, Derek Hoffmann; grandchildren Collin Engler, Andrea Queen, and Brooklin Engler; siblings Garnet Jr./Judy Hoffmann, and Linda Little. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family of Ronald Hoffmann wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors/nurses at Greenview Hospital and to Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ronald Hoffmann to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and/or Junior Achievement at: https://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-southcentralkentucky/donate-now .