Dr. Sam G. McFarland, 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11th.
Born in Lebanon, TN, he graduated from David Lipscomb and received a Ph.D. in Social and Personality Psychology from Vanderbilt University in 1971. He taught at Western Kentucky University for the next forty-two years and remained an active researcher and writer throughout his life. He was chosen by the US State Department to represent the US as a Fulbright Senior Scholar to the former Soviet Union. He served as President of the International Society of Political Psychology.
At WKU, Sam was a Distinguished University Professor and Professor Emeritus. He served as director of the Honors Program for many years and was very respected by his colleagues.
He focused on Human Rights in the latter part of his career. His book, “Heroes of Human Rights,” has just been published.
Sam enjoyed country music, the outdoors, NASCAR, and most sports. He was especially fond of Vanderbilt football.
He very much loved and valued his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Cheryl McFarland, his son, James, daughter-in-law, Hannah, and his grandsons, Rowan, and Ian. He is also survived by his sister, Gay Chamberlain, his brother Jerry McFarland, and their families.
A memorial celebration will be held later this year.
The family requests that any memorial donations be sent to Human Rights Watch (www.hrw.org), Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org), or Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org).
