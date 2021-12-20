Bowling Green – Dr. Thomas Pratt Baldwin, age 80, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. Dr. Baldwin was born in 1941 to the late Benjamin Thomas Baldwin II and Opal Ruth (Pratt) Baldwin. Dr. Baldwin served on the faculty of WKU for over 30 years as a professor of German and Department Chair of Modern Languages and Intercultural Studies. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 40 years, where he was a longtime teacher of adult Sunday school. Outside of the classroom, Dr. Baldwin was devoted to his family, enjoyed traveling, and had a deep appreciation for nature. Dr. Baldwin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roma Jean Baldwin and four children, Benjamin Baldwin (Jody) of Kansas, Gretchen Cherry (Steve) of Kentucky, Andrea Porter (Edward) of Florida, and Jessica Keeton (Kristopher) of Virginia. He is also survived by his brother, Gregory Baldwin (Carmen) of Texas, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, special cousins, and nephews. Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby Lovers Lane Chapel on Wednesday, December 22nd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church 716 Cave Mill Road Thursday, December 23rd. The Celebration of Life will be at the church at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County or Bike4Alz.org – Western Kentucky University.
