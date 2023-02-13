Dr. Vera M. Grinstead Guthrie, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Vera was born on October 5, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late James David and Grace Vance Grinstead and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snow Guthrie, Jr., one son, Troy Guthrie, two brothers, George Sewell and James Lee Grinstead and sister-in-law Doris Rutledge Grinstead, also a nephew, niece and a great nephew.