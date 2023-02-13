Dr. Vera M. Grinstead Guthrie, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Vera was born on October 5, 1930, in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late James David and Grace Vance Grinstead and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snow Guthrie, Jr., one son, Troy Guthrie, two brothers, George Sewell and James Lee Grinstead and sister-in-law Doris Rutledge Grinstead, also a nephew, niece and a great nephew.
She was a Christian and attended Christ United Methodist Church, where she spent many years teaching Sunday School.
Dr. Guthrie was a retired Department Head and Professor of Library Science at Western Kentucky University.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Phillips, a daughter-in-law, Mary Jordan Guthrie, three grandsons and five great grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Malcolm and Jane Grinstead of Cynthiana, Kentucky and sister-in-law, Eula Grinstead, of Glasgow, Kentucky. Several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to thank Vera’s church family and the staff of Hosparus.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery, Burkesville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 or to the Charles S. and Vera G. Guthrie Scholarship Fund, College Heights Foundation, 1703 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101, Dr’s Charles S. and Vera Guthrie Endowed Scholarship, Lindsey Wilson College, Development Office, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728.
