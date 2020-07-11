Bowling Green - Dr. Vernon N. Martin, 90, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. The Benham, KY native was born on March 25, 1930 to the late Oscar and Nancy Martin. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Doris, brothers, Alton, Don, Warren, and a stillborn brother, Carl.
Dr. Martin was a professor of Political Science at WKU, as well as the department head and assistant dean for the College of Business and Public Affairs. He was also an advisor and member of Alpha Phi Omega, along with being a member of Pi Sigma Alpha. He briefly attended Cumberland College and Union College, and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree, master's degree and Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Kentucky. He was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, and taught Sunday School for many years. He also bravely served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Jessie Worley Martin; two sons, Dan (Stephanie) and John (Cheryl) Martin; a daughter, Rebecca (Kenneth) Witt; a brother, Jack Martin; five grandchildren, Laura (James Stevenson) Witt, Adam (Heather) Witt; Zachary Martin, Lucas Martin, and Caroline Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Owen, and Emmett Stevenson Witt.
Visitation for Dr. Martin will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial will be at Worley Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Vernon N. Martin's memory to either Hospice of Southern KY or State Street United Methodist Church.
