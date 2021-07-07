Bowling Green – Dr. Wilburn Clay Jones, 93, of Bowling Green, died July 3, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN. Wilburn, a native of Union County, was a graduate of Sturgis High School, Western Kentucky University, (A.B. and M.A.) and George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University (Ph.D.). He also completed graduate work at Rolla School of Mines, Auburn University, Oberlin College, and the University of Kentucky. After five years teaching at Bardstown High School, Wilburn taught at Western Kentucky University for 37 years. He was a Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Western Kentucky University, a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps Air Transport Command, Member of State Street United Methodist Church, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel, and a long-time volunteer at the Bowling Green Medical Center, with over 10,000 volunteer hours. Wilburn held membership in the Kentucky Mathematical Association of America and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading, and walking. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Everett Jones, the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Helen Bartlett Jones, as well as sisters Joyce Grounds and Martha Perryman. He is survived by his daughters Linda Carol Farnsley (Patrick) of Ooltewah, TN and Julia Marie Buzzard (David) of Hilton Head Island, SC, sisters Gillie O’Leary of Morganfield, KY and Mary Murphy of Warrenton, VA, brothers Morris Jones of Evansville, IN and Charles (Donna) of Uniontown, KY, grandchildren Sarah Farnsley, Reed Farnsley, and Kyle (Emily) Farnsley of Chattanooga, TN, Warren Buzzard of Huntsville, AL, and Natalie Buzzard of Hilton Head, SC, and two great grandsons, Neyland and Nolan Farnsley of Chattanooga, TN. Wilburn will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues as a hard-working, kind, generous, and devoted man. A graveside service will be Saturday, July 10, 10:30 a.m. at Bowling Green Gardens with burial to follow, and arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
