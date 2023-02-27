Dr. William J. Kernohan (“Bill”) passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY, on February 21, 2023. He was born on September 28, 1926, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to the late Ellen “Nellie” Ramsey Kernohan and James McNabney Kernohan. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Dr. RJ Kernohan, Dr. George Kernohan, Ramsey Kernohan, Dr. Rudolph Kernohan, and his beloved daughter Valerie Sharpstone.