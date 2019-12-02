Bowling Green - Dulcie Keith Clark, 99, of Bowling Green died peacefully on Saturday, November 30, at Christian Care Health Center.
The Hart County native, who spent her youth in Ashland City, TN, was a graduate of Western Kentucky State Teachers College with a major in Home Economics. She taught briefly in Hart County, KY. After graduating from Western, she married H. B. Clark and when he was drafted to serve in World War II, she followed him from Army base to Army base until he was shipped to the Pacific Theatre. At that time she moved to California with her sisters and worked for an airplane instrument repair shop.
Upon returning to Bowling Green after the war, the Clarks served as house parents at WKU, first in the Cedar House and then in the Rock House, which was a girls' dorm.
She was known as an excellent cook and was featured in the Courier-Journal food section several times. The Clark family enjoyed traveling and camping, having visited the 48 continental United States. Dulcie was an avid bridge player, belonging to the same bridge club for over 60 years. She was also an accomplished seamstress. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.
Dulcie was a daughter of the late John William Keith and Sallie Bennett Keith. She was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Arvin, Javan Keith and five sisters, Aleen Brinkley, Leola Reding, Mavis Gupton, Javena Pennington, and Zola Bickmore, and her husband of 64 years, H. B. Clark, Sr.
Survivors include three sons, Randy B. Clark and his wife, Carolyn, of Lawrenceburg, KY, Keith B. Clark and his wife, Krista, of Pittsburgh, PA and H. B. Clark, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Bowling Green; three daughters, Jean Clark Houghton and her husband, Dan, of Franklin, TN, Sally Clark Tapscott and her husband, John, of Franklin, TN, and Susan Clark Dobrusin and her husband, Rob, of Ellicott City, MD; six grandsons, Jordan Clark, John Tapscott, Ryan Dobrusin, Daniel Houghton, Alex Dobrusin and H.B. Clark III; six granddaughters, Lisa Dobrusin Sullivan, Laura Jean Clark, Sarah Tapscott Boan, Kate Houghton Li, Caroline Tapscott, and Hannah Clark; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 4 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will take place the following day at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Lancaster Kentucky Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Howard B. Clark & Dulcie Keith Clark Scholarship, College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101.