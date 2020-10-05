Bowling Green - Durine Glass 84 of Bowling Green died Sunday, October 4 at Colonial Center of Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Lawrence and Dora Alford Glass. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Oliver; a son, Curtis Duncan; two daughters, Pam McGuffey and Rita Glass; three sisters, Lucille Graham, Louise Bowles and Macy Butts; two brothers, Houston Glass and William Glass. Durine was a brick mason and a member of the Church of Christ.
His survivors include a son, Dale Glass; three daughters, Tammy Glass, Tracy Slate (Jeff) and Brenda Gale York (Robert); 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren ; one brother, Darrell Glass (Shirley); several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a walk through visitation from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be at Wingfield Cemetery.