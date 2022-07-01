Bowling Green - Dustin James Hudson, passed away in Scottsville Kentucky.
He was loved by everyone very much, a very talented musician, song writer, devoted father and husband. He was a mortarman of the 101st Airborne Infantry. Dustin never met a stranger and had a huge heart. He had a love for the outdoors and his family, especially his two children; Oaklynn and Shawn Layne. Dustin and his cousin Taylor Hudson, grew up together as brothers. Dustin and his brother, Ian, shared more than the same birthday, they had a strong brotherly relationship that could not be broken.
Survivors include; his wife, Morgan (Hunter) Hudson. Two children Oaklynn and Shawn Layne. Parents; Shawn and Danielle (Davidson) Hudson, one brother, Ian Hudson. Grandparents; James & Patsy Hudson, and Danny & Paula Davidson. Several extended family members also survive.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.