Bowling Green - Dustin James Hudson, passed away in Scottsville Kentucky. He was loved by everyone very much, a very talented musician, song writer, devoted father and husband. He was a mortarman of the 101st Airborne Infantry and a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. Dustin never met a stranger and had a huge heart. He had a love for the outdoors and his family, especially his two children; Oaklynn and Shawn Layne. Dustin and his cousin Taylor Hudson, grew up together as brothers. Dustin and his brother, Ian, shared more than the same birthday, they had a strong brotherly relationship that could not be broken. Survivors include; his wife, Morgan (Hunter) Hudson. Two children Oaklynn and Shawn Layne. Parents; Shawn and Danielle (Davidson) Hudson, one brother, Ian Hudson. Grandparents; James & Patsy Hudson, and Danny & Paula Davidson. Several extended family members also survive. A private service was held with burial in Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery.