Bowling Green – Dwight Eugene Hulshart, 68, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Thursday, July 28 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was born in York, Pa in December of 1954. Dwight was the son of Harold Eugene Hulshart who preceded him in death. He was an employee of NAPA of Bowling Green for many years and retired from Advance Auto Company after 27 years. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and a member of the former West Side Methodist Church. Dwight was liked by all, he enjoyed hunting on his brother’s farm, spending time in nature especially fishing, and playing and watching sports. Survivors include his mother, Wynotta Jane Hulshart, his son Clint Hulshart (mother Beverly Gail Burden), his grandson, Brody Hulshart; his sister Diana Hilliard (Jeff), his brothers Danny (Marilyn), and Damon Hulshart, his niece, Courtney Harper Bosley and nephew, Michael Harper. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
