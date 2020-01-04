Bowling Green - Dwight Garmon, 64, of Rockfield passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. The Allen county native was a son of the late Clessie Garmon and Imogene Kelley Garmon, who survives. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, "Pa" Oren "Red "Kelley and "Ma" Ercie Kelley and his beloved pet puggle, Tank and Waylon. Mr. Garmon was a professional speedway racer and was a carpenter for Stewart Richey Construction. He owned Dixieland Remodeling and was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He was extremely proud of his son, Luke and his accomplishments. He had many friends that were like family to him. Mr. Garmon loved to watch racing and baseball games that Luke played in. He liked to play golf when he wasn't breaking his clubs or getting accused of sandbagging. In addition to his mother, Imogene Kelley Garmon, he is survived by his son, Luke Garmon (Samantha); one brother, Tim Garmon; nieces, Kelley Haynes (Tate) and Jennifer Grider (Jarred); great nephew, Cade and great nieces Charly and Chanler. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Clear Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 and again on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
