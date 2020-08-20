Bowling Green - Earl Ray Dill, 81, of Bowling Green, passed peacefully on August 19, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1938, in Elkton, KY. He was honored to have been loved by his wife, Darlene Goff Dill, for 53 years. Earl was an Air Force veteran, a retired employee of 41 years for the KY Dept. of Transportation, and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram & Patie Dill; siblings, Hiram Dill, Jr., Bobby Dill, and Mary Irene McGhee. He is survived by his daughter, Michele (Braden) Wilson; grandson, Maddox Wilson; brother, David Dill, and sister, Anita Dill Coursey.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 2 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at J.C Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A graveside service will be at 3 pm on Saturday, August 22 at Bowling Green Gardens with burial to follow. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Lehman Avenue church of Christ building fund, 1002 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.