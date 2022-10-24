Brownsville - Tommy Poteet, 73 of Brownsville died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late Raymond and Mary Poteet and proceeded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a farmer and a member of North Bowling Green Church of God.
His survivors include his wife Charla Gooding Poteet; five sons, Jeff Poteet (Shelia), Charles Poteet (Laura), Chad Poteet, Tommy Poteet (Mahala) and Jonathan Logsdon; four daughters, Amanda Briggs, Nikki Culbreth (Kyle), Courtney Jones (Jordan) and Jessica Coy (Austin Bishop); several grandchildren and one great grandchild; one sister, Helen Bledsoe (Larry); two brothers, Doug Poteet and Larry Poteet, several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
