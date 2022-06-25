Bowling Green – Earl Wayne Scott, age 79, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center of Bowling Green. Earl was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 25, 1942 to the late Harold and Annis Craft Scott. Earl is also preceded in death by a Sister Margaret Scott, Brother, Charles Green, niece Christy Green and a nephew, Buddy Frye.
He was a graduate of Warren County High School, Class of 1961. He served in the United States Army and was retired from Cutler Hammer and Fruit of the Loom. He was a Christian and a member of Providence Knob Baptist Church.
Earl is survived by his Sister Carolyn Frye of B.G. Nieces, Sue Bryant (Lloyd), Virginia Frye both of B.G. Lisa Kinkel (Bryan) of Nashville and Amy Houchin (Jonathan) of Smiths Grove, KY. Nephews, Bobby Frye (Kim) of Glasgow, Donnie Frye and Ronnie Frye both of Bowling Green. Several great nieces, great nephews, and great great Nieces and great great nephews. Along with several cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12 Noon Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, with Military Honors.
