Bowling Green - Earline Sanford "Sandy" Bailey, 99, of Bowling Green passed away on May 11, 2021 at Colonial Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Della Ray Gaines McLemore and James Claude McLemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Bailey, Jr.; a daughter, Linda Bailey Harlin and her husband, Max B. Harlin, ll; a grandson, Joseph P. Swartz; a sister, Elizabeth O'Connell; two brothers, James Earl McLemore and Fred McLemore.
She was a graduate of College High School and worked at the Bowling Green City Treasury Department. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by a daughter, Debbie Bailey Divers (James) of Fairhope, AL; two sons, Larry Bailey (Sharyn) of Bowling Green, KY and Dennis Bailey of Nashville, TN; a sister, Jean Prather of Bellbrook, OH; three grandchildren, Kevin Bailey of Knoxville, TN, Kelley Kennoy of Grayton Beach, FL and Brandon Divers of Bristow, VA; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Koon of Nashville, TN and Andrew Koon, Louisville, KY; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until service time on Friday at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form on memorial contributions to Eastwood Baptist Church.