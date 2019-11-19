Bowling Green - Ed Parker, 78, of Bowling Green, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence. The Concord, NH native was the son of the late Phillip and Orise Parker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Parker.
Mr. Parker was the owner of AA Rid-All Pest Control. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and served in the United States Army.
Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 pm on Friday, November 22 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm and again from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, November 22 at the church. A prayer service is scheduled for 7:00 pm on Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Mr. Parker is survived by two sons, Joseph Parker (Zella) and Steve Parker (Katie); a brother, Tim Parker; a sister, Brenda Merrick (Joe); three grandchildren, Andrew, Christian and Jessica; seven step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Cayden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.