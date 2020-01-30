Bowling Green - Ed Schreiner, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, January 29 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.
The Louisville native was the son of the late H. E. and Lorraine Stockton Schreiner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Berry Schreiner; a brother and sister-in-law, Eugene Schreiner (Pat).
Mr. Schreiner was a member of Bowling Green Christian Church and Optimist Club of Morgantown. He graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law.
He is survived by two daughters; Karen Kilgore (Keith) and Debbie Schreiner; two sons, Brian Schreiner (Beth) and Mark Schreiner; five grandchildren, Brooke Schreiner, Blake Schreiner, Tucker Kilgore, Emily Kilgore, Natalie Kilgore and one great grandchild, Graelynn Rosemae Kilgore; one sister; Shirley Taylor (David); three brothers, David Schreiner(Deloris), Stan Schreiner (Jerry) and Jim Schreiner (Brad) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview cemetery. Visitation Sunday, February 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation Monday, February 3 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bowling Green Christian Church.
