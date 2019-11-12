Bowling Green - Mr. Eddie F. "Frankie" Miller, 71 of Bowling Green passed away on November 11, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. at his home peacefully under the care of his family with the assistants of Hospice.
The Warren County native was the son of the late Edd B. Miller and Marry A. Rather Miller. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country from 1967 to 1970, He was a master electrician and retired from Trace Die Cast; He was preceded in death by a daughter Tina S. Miller Clemons and a grandson Brandon E. Miller; Survivors include his Devoted wife of 51 years Gladys C. Allen Miller, a brother Jerry C. Miller, a son Ronald E. Miller, a daughter Karen L. Miller Davis (Randy), a nephew Justin D. Miller, and a great niece Crystal P. Harris; Other survivors include 2 sisters-in-law Annetta F. Cherry (Chuck), and Martha "Sue" Byrnes (Eugune) and a brother-in-law Billy J. Page (Diana), 3 granddaughters Laurtina C. Clemons Renfrow (Matt), Alexis S. Grimes Tubolino (Anthony), and Jackquline J. Davis; 2 grandsons Denver W. Miller and Dalton L. Miller; 1 great granddaughter Kyleigh L. Renfrow, and 2 great grandsons Ashton T. Tubolino and Dominic R. Tubolino and several cousins; By his request he ask to mention 4 very special lifelong friends that include Larry Waddle, Chris T. Blevins, Elvis H. Webster and his nurse Bonnie "Susan" Stagner- APARN.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 10:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 1:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cancer Research Association in Eddie's Memory.