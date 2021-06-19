Bowling Green - Edgar Ewing Mills "Big E-Z" passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 in Nashville, TN. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late William Thomas Mills and Alma Rhea Belcher Mills.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, after serving his country in Vietnam, he returned to Bowling Green where he became a Bowling Green Police Officer, after retiring from the department he owned and operated E-Z Money Pawn and Jewelry for the past 35 years. "Big E-Z" loved to gamble and travel, loved his dogs and most of all spending time with his loving wife of 54 years, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gayle Mills, two sons, Jeffery Ewing Mills (Gina) and Jason Thomas Mills (Dena), grandchildren, Jeffery Dylan Mills, William Hunter Mills, Michael Seth Mills, Emma Gayle Mills and Abbey Rhea Mills, great-grandchildren, Anslee Lynn Mills and Elizabeth Jane Mills, sister Billie Rhea Lacey, brother-in law, Marion Pugh (Nina) and nieces Amy and Jessie.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Thursday June 24, 2021 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM followed by burial in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the BG-Warren Humane Society.