Bowling Green - Edgar Lee Alford, 80, of Bowling Green, Kentucky entered into rest Monday, July 22rd, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Edgar (Ed) was born March 31st, 1938 in Washtenaw County, Michigan to the late Elvis Smith Alford, M.D. and Mrs. Nellie Corbin Alford.
Ed is survived by his two sisters, Mary Ann Soderquist (Steven) of Northville, MI, and Linda Kay Kaiser (Robert) of Brighton, MI. One brother, Robert Mark Alford of Canton, MI. Several nieces and nephews also survive,
Edgar loved animals and had many pets over the years. He would still get emotional when talking about his chocolate lab, named "Dawg" and pet turtle "Sunny".
Edgar was passionate about genealogy and his family's history. Over the years he had spent many long days, both in research and documentation of his findings. He also had a fondness for the Civil War era history and had collected several items from that era, donating some to museums. Edgar served his country as a member of the Air Force Reserves.
While spending close to five years in different health care facilities, Edgar was always encouraged when he would get a card, letter or a phone call fromold friends. He loved Chester's Cheese Puffs, diet Coke and plain McDonalds cheese burgers and his eyes would light up when visitors would bring these treats.
Cremation was chosen and there will be a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky. at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.