Edgar Merrill Stuart, age 86, passed away Tuesday January 31, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Logan County native was the son of the late Edgar Nolan Stuart and Bertha Ina Gilliam Stuart.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jenkins Stuart, two daughters, Lynn Stuart Marchetti (Tony) and Leigh Stuart, one son, Jim Stuart (Renee), grandchildren, Stuart Marchetti (Meredith), Ricky Bennett, Paige Bennett, Sloane Bartley (Josh), Carli Stuart, Hayden Stuart and Xander Stuart, one sister, Pauline Browning and one brother, Howard Stuart (Emogene).
Graveside Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday February 4, 2023 at the Stuart's Chapel Cemetery in Logan County. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
