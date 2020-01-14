Bowling Green - Edith Faye Taylor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Wiley F. Tomes and Clara Elizabeth Tomes Mash. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Lee W. Taylor; two sisters, Roma Deweese and Lucille Russell; and one brother, Floyd Tomes. She is survived by four sons, Robert Tomes (Kimberly), Lonnie Taylor (Late Cindy Taylor), Timothy Taylor (Angelia), and Kevin Taylor (Tammy); two brothers, Ronald Tomes (Carolyn) and Jessie Tomes (Late Shirley Tomes); 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Edith loved her candy and watching cowboy movies. She was a loving wife, mom, and "Granny" who will be missed by all. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4 until 8 pm, Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm, and Friday from 9 to 11 am.
